Betts went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base against Milwaukee in a 2-1 win Wednesday.

Betts led off the game with a walk and subsequently stole second base, but he was left stranded at third. The theft was his 10th of the campaign, giving him eight straight seasons with double-digit steals. Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are the only players in the majors this season with at least 25 homers and 10 stolen bases.