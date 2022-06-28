Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts (rib) will begin baseball activities Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The skipper noted Sunday that Betts won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list by the end of the weekend as originally hoped, but the star outfielder doesn't look as though he'll sidelined much longer beyond that. Based on how Betts responds to baseball activities, Roberts said the 29-year-old may be back within a week to 10 days in a best-case scenario. The 7-to-10-day timeline would make Betts a candidate to come off the IL at some point during the four-game series versus the Cubs that begins July 7, but fantasy managers will likely still want to keep him inactive in weekly leagues. Trayce Thompson is expected to serve as Betts' primary replacement in right field until the five-time All-Star is deemed ready to go.