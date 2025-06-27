Betts went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 3-1 win against Colorado on Thursday.

Betts knocked in the Dodgers' first run on an infield single in the third inning, and he later scored a run following a leadoff double in the sixth. It's been a grind for the outfielder-turned-shortstop this season, as his .727 OPS is on pace for easily the lowest mark of his career. Betts does have at least one hit in five of his past six games, however, and he's demonstrated excellent plate discipline throughout the campaign with a 35:32 BB:K, so there's reason to believe that he can turn things around at the dish.