Betts said Friday that he has a fractured toe on his left foot but expects to miss just "a couple of days," Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts underwent X-rays Friday and sat out the first game of a weekend set against the Yankees due to the toe injury. The imaging appears to have revealed a fracture, but the severity may be minor, given Betts' indication that he could be back in the lineup shortly. Betts told Hernandez that the injury happened when he banged the toe against a wall while walking to the bathroom in the dark, and the star shortstop described the consequence of the fracture as "just pain." Manager Dave Roberts commented after Friday's win over New York that he doesn't expect Betts to require a stint on the injured list, and while Roberts indicated that Betts isn't likely to return to the starting lineup for either of the final two games of the series, he could be available to pinch hit, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com.