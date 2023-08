Betts went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-5 loss to Boston.

Betts extended his hit streak to 12 games with a first-inning double off the Green Monster in Boston, notched a base hit in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth. The versatile superstar is hitting an absurd .542 (26-for-48) during the hit streak, with three home runs, five doubles, 12 RBI, 14 runs, and two steals.