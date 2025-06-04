Betts (toe) went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Betts missed nearly a week while dealing with a fracture on the tip of a toe on his left foot. The 32-year-old returned to his usual spot at shortstop and played all 10 innings, so it looks like he'll be good to go as long as he avoids setbacks. Prior to his absence, he had gone six games without a multi-hit effort. Betts is at a .257/.339/.405 slash line, eight home runs, 31 RBI, 43 runs scored and five stolen bases over 54 contests this season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he took a cautious approach on the basepaths until his toe is 100 percent.