Betts went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Betts helped lift Los Angeles to the NLDS with his seven total bases Wednesday and six hits across the two-game set. His .732 OPS during the regular season was by far the worst mark of his career, but the 32-year-old can still make a big impact on any given night. Betts is chasing his fourth World Series title and third with the Dodgers.