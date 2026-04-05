Manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that Betts was diagnosed with a right oblique strain and is being placed on the 10-day injured list, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Betts exited Saturday's contest with the injury, which was originally labeled as lower-back pain. An MRI revealed it's actually an oblique issue, which carries an expected recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Hyeseong Kim is joining the Dodgers in a corresponding move and is expected to split time at shortstop with Miguel Rojas while Betts is unavailable.