Betts went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Phillies on Thursday.

The matchup was a pitcher's duel between Cristopher Sanchez and Tyler Glasnow, and Betts had one of the most important at-bats of the low-scoring affair. He came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, when he worked a walk to tie the game at 1-1. While Betts had a subpar regular season relative to his lofty standards, he's gone 10-for-26 with four RBI across six postseason contests.