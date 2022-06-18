Betts (rib) underwent X-rays that came back negative Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Guardians due to a right rib contusion, an issue that he sustained when colliding with Cody Bellinger in the outfield Wednesday. Betts will undergo a CT scan Saturday to help determine the severity of the issue, but early test results have been encouraging.
