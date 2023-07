The Dodgers optioned Robertson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Los Angeles will swap out one reliever for another ahead of Wednesday's series finale in Baltimore, as lefty Justin Bruihl was called up from Oklahoma City to replace Robertson on the 26-man active roster. During his latest stay with the Dodgers, Robertson made three appearances and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five over 2.2 innings.