Robertson struck out three batters in two perfect innings against the Reds on Wednesday.

Robertson got his first call-up to the majors Tuesday after posting a 2.13 ERA and 37:7 K:BB over 25.1 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander needed just 22 pitches to get through two frames in his first major-league appearance, tossing 15 strikes and punching out three batters. Robertson has closer-like stuff, including a fastball that tops out in the upper-90s, and he saved seven games for OKC before his promotion. He'll likely work in middle relief for now but could ascend up the pecking order in Los Angeles quickly given the team's bullpen struggles this season.