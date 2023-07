Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Robertson is sent to Triple-A to make room for Daniel Hudson (knee) after Hudson was activated off the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Friday. Robertson showed some decent flashes in his short time in the Los Angeles bullpen, but a 9.39 ERA and 2.22 WHIP in 7.2 innings over eight appearances suggests there's more work to be done before he's a reliable option.