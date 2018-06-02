Conlon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Saturday.

He was designated for assignment by the Mets earlier in the week and the Dodgers thought he was worth on of their 40-man roster spots. Conlon was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has a 6.58 ERA (5.05 FIP) and 1.54 WHIP with 33 strikeouts in 39.2 innings (eight starts) at Triple-A this season, but the Dodgers have had success turning scrap heap lefties into useful big-league relievers.

