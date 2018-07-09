Conlon was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Conlon has made a pair of starts for the Mets this season, struggling to a 11.12 ERA and failing to get out of the fourth inning in either game. He's up to take the place of starter Chris Flexen, though whether or not he'll be a member of the Mets' rotation is unclear, with Drew Gagnon set to join the rotation and start Tuesday. Conlon's role could be determined by the availability of Noah Syndergaard (finger), who may or may not be ready to return before the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories