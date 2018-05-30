Conlon was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets needed to open up a spot on their 40-man roster for the addition of Scott Copeland, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, and Conlon was the corresponding roster casualty. Conlon made two starts for the big club this season, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He'll report to the 51s if he passes through waivers untouched.

