The Mets assigned Conlon to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Conlon had been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee after he lost his 40-man spot with the Mets shortly after the 2018 season ended. The left-hander, who made a pair of disastrous spot starts for the big club last season, is expected to serve as a rotation depth at Triple-A Syracuse during the upcoming campaign.