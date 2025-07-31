The Rays traded Gervase to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Additionally, the Rays will send Ben Rortvedt to Los Angeles for Hunter Feduccia while also trading Zack Littell to Cincinnati for Brian Van Belle. The 25-year-old Gervase has made five appearances for the Rays this season, surrendering three earned runs over 6.1 innings while striking out six batters and walking five. Given the state of the Dodgers' pitching staff, there's a chance he'll stick around in the majors, though he'll likely end up back in Triple-A once Los Angeles begins to return pitchers from the IL.