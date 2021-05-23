The Dodgers recalled Bickford from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Sunday's game in San Francisco.

He joined the bullpen as a replacement on the active roster for Jimmy Nelson (forearm), who was moved to the 10-day injured list. Like Nelson, Bickford is a converted starter capable of covering multiple innings in relief, but the Dodgers will likely limit the right-hander's usage mostly to lower-leverage spots.

