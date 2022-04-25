Moronta threw a scoreless inning against San Diego on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Moronta joined the Dodgers as a non-roster invitee in March and was promoted to the big club Sunday. The right-hander served up a double in his team debut but otherwise navigated through a scoreless inning with relative ease, throwing a strike on 17 of 22 pitches. Moronta's career body of work includes a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 over 133.1 innings, but this was just his fifth major-league appearance since 2019 as injuries have thrown him off course. Should the 29-year-old pitch well and maintain his health, he could cement a place in the Dodgers' bullpen, though his role will likely be limited to low-leverage work for now.