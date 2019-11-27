Play

Gale signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Gale spent most of the last two seasons in the Dodgers' organization, appearing in eight big-league games. He was traded for cash to the Rays at the deadline but remained in the minors for the rest of the year. The 31-year-old has appeared in just 22 major-league games over the course of his career and is unlikely to be anything more than organizational depth this season.

