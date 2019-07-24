Gale was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gale has been on the Dodgers' 40-man roster since heading to the majors last September, but he's being removed in advance of the July 31 trade deadline. The 31-year-old has a .250/.303/.370 slash line in 30 games with Oklahoma City this season.

