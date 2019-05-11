Gales was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Friday's game against Washington.

Gale was promoted to the major leagues after the Dodgers traded away Travis d'Arnaud to the Rays earlier in the day. Gale went 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts over four games with Los Angeles at the beginning of the year, and he'll be available off the bench for Friday's matchup if needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories