Rays' Rocky Gale: Headed to Tampa Bay
Gale was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Gale has spent most of the season at Triple-A, compiling a .250/.303/.370 line with two home runs and one stolen base in 30 games there. He'll provide organizational catching depth for the Rays.
