Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Continues turnaround

Sasaki (5-5) earned the win over Seattle on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings.

Sasaki looked dominant for most of the outing, as he racked up 18 whiffs and kept the Mariners out of the scoring column through five frames. However, the right-hander ran out of steam in the sixth, when he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while retiring just one batter. Fortunately for Sasaki and the Dodgers, Jack Dreyer came on in relief and closed the inning without allowing any additional damage. That kept Sasaki in line for the win, which was his second straight victory following an eight-outing winless stretch. It's been an up-and-down campaign for the Japanese hurler, but he's closed July on a high note, posting a 2.25 ERA with a 26:7 K:BB over 24 innings spanning his past four starts. He's line up to make his next appearance on the road against the Cubs.