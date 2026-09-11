Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Sasaki (finger) could be back in the rotation as soon as Sunday against the Marlins, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Sasaki is nearing his return from the 15-day injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger. It looks like the 24-year-old right-hander won't go on a rehab assignment and could toe the rubber in Sunday's series finale in Miami. Sasaki had a 3.05 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 38.1 innings in his seven starts prior to his stint on the IL.