Sasaki reported soreness in his right arm after his most recent start Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are still trying to determine whether Sasaki's arm will force him to spend time on the injured list. The 23-year-old righty is currently due to start Thursday's game against the Athletics, though the team may have to turn to its minor-league depth or bullpen to get them through the series finale if Sasaki is unable to pitch.