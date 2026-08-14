Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Lacking control Thursday

Sasaki allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Thursday.

While it was Sasaki's third quality start in his last four outings, the five walks matched his season high. He's given up just eight runs (seven earned) over his last 30 innings while adding a 28:12 K:BB in that span. Overall, Sasaki is at a 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:45 K:BB through 111 innings over 21 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be on the road in Colorado, which could be trouble given that he's allowed 21 home runs this season.