Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Lacks control in loss

Sasaki (3-5) allowed three runs on three hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over four-plus innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Friday.

The five walks matched his season high. Sasaki has regressed heavily in recent starts, giving up 13 runs over his last 14 innings, including four home runs. The right-hander is now at a 4.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:30 K:BB over 72 innings through 14 starts. Sasaki's strikeout upside is a plus, as is a lineup that can often give him enough run support to cover up mistakes. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.