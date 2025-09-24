The Dodgers reinstated Sasaki (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

After posting a 6.10 ERA across 20.2 innings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Sasaki will rejoin the Dodgers' pitching staff for the first time since injuring his shoulder in May. He's slated to work out of the bullpen to finish the 2025 campaign, taking the place of Kirby Yates (hamstring), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.