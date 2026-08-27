The Dodgers placed Sasaki on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a blister on his right middle finger.

Sasaki had a nice seven game stretch with a 2.63 ERA and 1.12 WHIP prior to taking a no-decesion in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta. He surrendered four runs to Atlanta on Wednesday as he developed the blister sending him to the injured list. In a corresponding move Thursday, the Dodgers recalled Seth Halvorsen from Triple-A Oklahoma City while Eric Lauer will take over Sasaki's rotation spot.