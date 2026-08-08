Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Posts quality start

Sasaki allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Sasaki earned his third quality start over his last five appearances, though he wasn't able to pick up a third straight win. During this strong stretch, he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) over 30 innings with a 31:8 K:BB. Sasaki is now at a 4.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 106:40 K:BB through 105 innings over 20 starts this year. There's some real strikeout upside here despite the pedestrian ratios. His next start is expected to be at home versus the Brewers, which will provide a solid measuring stick for his recent success.