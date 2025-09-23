The Dodgers will reinstate Sasaki (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Sasaki hasn't pitched in the majors since May due to a right shoulder impingement. He's been making rehab appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City since mid-August, however, posting a 6.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP alongside a 19:13 K:BB through 20.2 innings. Once activated, the 23-year-old righty is expected to work out of the bullpen -- likely as a middle reliever, considering he carries a 4.72 ERA in 34.1 innings with the Dodgers this season.