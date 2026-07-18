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Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Sharp in no-decision Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sasaki didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Yankees, allowing one unearned run on five hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was lifted just short of his fifth quality start of the season after 94 pitches (58 strikes) with the Dodgers down 1-0, but a seventh-inning rally took Sasaki off the hook for the loss. It was an encouraging performance after he'd given up at least three earned runs in his last five starts before the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 8.61 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB over 23 innings while serving up nine homers. Sasaki will look to build on this effort in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Mets.

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