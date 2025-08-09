Sasaki (shoulder) will begin a rehab a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sasaki threw three simulated innings Friday without any issue, and he is ready to take the next step in his throwing program by starting a rehab assignment. Three innings is the target for the right-hander, who has been on the shelf since mid-May due to a right shoulder impingement. Sasaki will likely need at least three rehab starts before he's ready to be activated from the IL. In his eight starts prior to his injury, Sasaki posted a 1-1 record with a 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 24:22 K:BB across 34.1 innings.