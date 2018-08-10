Stripling allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Thursday.

The two strikeouts were underwhelming, but considering the venue (Coors Field) and the fact that he completed six on just 77 pitches, this has to be considered a highly-successful return for Stripling. He missed a couple weeks with a toe injury and had a few rocky outings in the weeks leading up to his placement on the disabled list, but Stripling has a brilliant 121:17 K:BB in 110 innings this season and should still be owned everywhere. The right-hander gets the Giants at home next week.