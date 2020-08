Stripling allowed two runs on two walks and six hits over four innings Sunday, striking out two in the win over Colorado. He did not factor in the decision.

Both runs that Stripling allowed came via solo homers - one in the third inning by Trevor Story and a fourth-inning shot by Ryan McMahon. The righty has allowed 10 home runs in 29.2 innings this season, including seven in his last three outings. He'll carry a 5.46 ERA into Saturday's road contest with the Rangers.