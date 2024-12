Carlson signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday.

Carlson spent all of 2024 with the Brewers' Double-A affiliate, finishing the year with a 4.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 48.2 innings. The 26-year-old righty will presumably remain in Double-A after switching organizations, but a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City is certainly possible later in the season.