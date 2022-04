Carlson is on the injured list at Single-A Modesto with patellar tendinitis in his left knee, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 23-year-old threw 100 innings for Modesto last year after missing the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he's unavailable to open 2022 due to the knee issue. Carlson is expected to join a minor-league affiliate within a few weeks, so it appears his absence won't be lengthy.