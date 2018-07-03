Carlson (elbow) has undergone Tommy John surgery and may be out all of 2019, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 19-year-old, a 2017 second-round pick, was only able to pitch three innings across two appearances in the Arizona Rookie League last season before experiencing soreness in his right elbow. The issues persisted into this spring, which prevented Carlson from seeing any game action this season. He got as far as throwing a bullpen session in late May, but he wasn't able to progress beyond that point. Given the timing of the surgery, it appears likely that Carlson's next realistic opportunity of taking the mound will come at the beginning of the 2020 season.