Carlson (knee) has given up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings across two starts for Single-A Modesto since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 4.

Carlson missed the first month of the season while he dealt with left knee patellar tendinitis. The 2017 second-round pick is returning to Modesto to begin the 2022 campaign after he turned in a 4.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 100 innings for the Single-A affiliate in 2021.