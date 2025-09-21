Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Ohtani's power is surging again, just as the Dodgers look to secure the NL West title. He's homered four times over his last five games and is up to 53 long balls on the year. The two-way superstar has added a .283/.395/.623 slash line, 99 RBI, 141 runs scored, 19 stolen bases, 24 doubles and eight triples over 152 contests. Ohtani is one homer away from matching his career high from last year, and he's one RBI away from securing his third season of at least 100.