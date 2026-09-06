Ohtani (biceps/knee) didn't experience any discomfort while taking swings in the batting cage Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani did some hitting in the cage during Saturday's win against Washington and reportedly felt fine. However, manager Dave Roberts said the team will wait to see how the two-way star feels Sunday before deciding next steps. It's not clear if Ohtani has a chance to return to the lineup following a three-game absence Sunday, but at the very least, how he recovers from the session Sunday could help determine whether he'll be able to avoid a stint on the injured list.