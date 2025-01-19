Scott agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Shortly after landing coveted Japanese starter Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles has now also secured the top closer on the market. Scott recorded 22 saves and 11 holds between the Marlins and Padres during the 2024 regular season and finished with a 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 72 innings. The left-hander should open 2025 as the favorite for saves on the best team in baseball, but righty Michael Kopech could also be in the mix.