Scott gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Mariners. He struck out two.

The left-hander has looked a little more stable over the last couple weeks, giving up runs in only one of his last seven appearances. Scott has still blown three of seven save chances since returning from elbow inflammation in late August however, stumbling to a 7.15 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB in 11.1 innings over that span, and the Dodgers have plenty of other high-leverage relief options if those struggles resurface in the playoffs -- including Roki Sasaki, who struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Friday to collect his second hold and topped out at 100.1 mph with his fastball.