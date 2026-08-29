Skubal didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Returning to Comerica Park for the first time since Detroit traded the ace left-hander to the Dodgers, Skubal controlled his emotions and fired 56 of 83 pitches for strikes in a sharp performance, but Los Angeles didn't push across the winning run until the eighth inning. Over five August outings for his new club, Skubal sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB in 30 innings with four quality starts, but only one win. He'll look for his ninth win of the year in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Cardinals.