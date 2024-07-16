Hernandez defeated the Royals' Bobby Witt, 14-13, in the final round of the 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday.

The 31-year-old became the first Dodgers player to win the Home Run Derby in the event's 38-year history and took home a $1 million prize. A first-time participant in the Home Run Derby, Hernandez secured the final spot in the semifinals after his opening-round total of 19 home runs trailed the Phillies' Alec Bohm (21), the Guardians' Jose Ramirez (21) and Witt (20). Hernandez then survived a swing-off with Bohm after the two tied with 14 home runs in the semifinals before he narrowly edged out Witt in the finals. Hernandez is slated to start in center field in Tuesday's All-Star Game and will bat eighth.