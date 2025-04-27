Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 win against the Pirates.
The veteran slugger hit an RBI double before coming around to score in the opening frame and gave the Dodgers a 5-4 lead in the eighth with a 402-foot solo blast to left field. Hernandez is in the midst of a modest five-game hit streak, during which he's batting .364 (8-for-22) with three doubles and two home runs.
