Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in a 9-2 win against Pittsburgh.

Hernandez belted a solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. The veteran slugger went deep in each of the final two games of the weekend series, pushing his long-ball total to eight on the season. Hernandez is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak during which he's gone 9-for-25 (.360 batting average) with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and just one strikeout. His homer Sunday was the 200th regular-season long ball of his career, a feat reached by just 381 players in MLB history.