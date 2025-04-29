Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-6 extra-inning win against the Marlins on Monday.

Hernandez homered for the third straight game when he popped a two-run blast off the top of the left-field wall in the fifth inning. The veteran slugger is up to nine homers on the season -- among major-leaguers, only Cal Raleigh (10) and Eugenio Suarez (10) have gone deep more times. Hernandez is also tied for third in the league with 27 RBI and is slashing a solid .274/.291/.585 through 110 plate appearances.